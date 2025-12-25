French and Russian Officials in Talks About Jailed Researcher Vinatier, Kremlin Confirms

The Kremlin said Thursday that it had made a “proposal” to France regarding Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher jailed in Russia and facing espionage charges that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

“We have made contact with the French about this. Indeed, a proposal was made to the French regarding Vinatier,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, without providing details. “The ball is now in France’s court.”

Vinatier, who works for a Swiss conflict-mediation organization, was arrested in June 2024 and later sentenced to three years in prison for failing to register as a “foreign agent.” Prosecutors have since brought additional charges accusing him of espionage.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that he would look into the case after being asked about Vinatier by a French journalist during his annual televised news conference.

“I don’t know anything about this case. This is the first I’ve heard of it,” Putin told the journalist. “But I promise I will find out. And if there is even the slightest chance of resolving this matter favorably, if Russian law allows it, we will make every effort.”