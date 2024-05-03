Kremlin Slams 'Dangerous' Remarks by Macron About Troop Deployment in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Friday slammed comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he repeated that the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

In an interview with The Economist published on Thursday, Macron said the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request.

Moscow has reacted with fury to previous suggestions the West could deploy forces to support Kyiv, describing it as evidence of NATO's direct involvement in the conflict and its hostile stance toward Russia.

"The statement is very important and very dangerous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Macron "continues to constantly talk about the possibility of direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine. This is a very dangerous trend," he added.