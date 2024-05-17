Putin Rejects Macron Call for Ukraine Ceasefire During Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Friday that Moscow would not comply with calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Summer Olympics, pointing to what he said was the unfair treatment of Russian athletes.

Asked during a visit to China whether he backed French President Emmanuel Macron's idea for a global "Olympic truce" during the games in Paris this summer, Putin said: "I think these Olympic principles, including the 'Olympic truce' are very right."

But he added: "Today's international sporting officials are themselves disobeying the principles of the Olympic charter."

He accused sports bodies of "not allowing our athletes to perform at the games with our banner, flag and our national music, our anthem."