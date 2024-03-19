Russian Spy Chief Claims France Planning to Send 2K Soldiers to Ukraine

Russia has intelligence that France is gearing up to send 2,000 of its soldiers to Ukraine, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin said Tuesday.

“[The French soldiers] will become a legitimate priority target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces,” Naryshkin said, according to a statement published on the SVR’s website.

“The sword awaits all Frenchmen who ever enter the territory of the Russian World,” he added.

Naryshkin’s uncorroborated claims came on the same day that General Pierre Schill, chief of staff of the French land forces, said the French army stood ready for "the toughest engagements.”

Schill did not specifically refer to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the risk of the conflict spreading, but he did say "the sources of crisis are multiplying and carry with them risks of spiraling or extending.”