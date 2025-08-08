‘Digital Child Trafficking’: Luhansk Officials Launch Child Adoption Database

Valentina is a “kind, modest” 14-year-old girl with blonde hair who enjoys dancing. Dima is a “calm … responsive” 10-year-old boy who likes drawing, puzzles and playing sports. They are among the 294 young Ukrainians listed on an online adoption database published by authorities in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Prospective parents can sort through them according to their age, sex and physical characteristics like hair and eye color. Experts told The Moscow Times that it is common for children to be displayed in databases like this. Many legitmate adoptions are arranged this way, although forecefully transferred Ukrainian children have been found in Russian databases. But the new website could be a sign that LNR authorities are operating a forced adoption program independently from Moscow, something that could further complicate efforts to reunite these children with their families.

The search function of the LNR Education Ministry database. Screengrab

As many as 35,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from care institutions or forcibly separated from their families and are still held in Russia or occupied Ukrainian territories since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian officials say. Only 1,509 have been returned, according to the Ukrainian NGO Bring Kids Back. The forcible transfer of children with the intent to destroy, even partially, a nation or ethnic group is considered an act of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention. United Nations investigators have described Russia’s practice as a war crime. In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportations. The Kremlin justifies the program with claims that it is removing the children from danger. If the LNR is operating independently of the federal Russian program, it could further complicate efforts to identify and return children to their families, experts said. Even before Russia unilaterally annexed the region in 2022, the separatist governments in Donetsk and Luhansk were only acknowledged by other breakaway states, Russia, North Korea and Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime. “We don’t know whether the [LNR] is moving these children under Russia’s statutory code or their own. Where did these children come from? Are they from the [LNR] or other areas of Ukraine?” Nathanel Raymond, executive director of Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab, told The Moscow Times. “The [LNR], like the [Donetsk People’s Republic], doesn’t do anything without Russian permission and coordination. So it would be highly irregular for them to do this without the direct involvement and approval of the Kremlin,” Raymond continued. Karolina Hird, an analyst researching the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children for the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War, said that the LNR-run database could serve to obscure when children are being transported to Russia, creating the impression that they were being placed with families in the region. “What matters is where these kids are going. If these kids are transported to Russia, the law is clear,” she told The Moscow Times. “If they are adopted within LNR or DNR it’s more complicated because that is within Ukraine’s international borders.” The Moscow Times was not able to verify whether the LNR database operates independently. Russia’s main database of children available for adoption is run by the federal Education Ministry and is connected with two secondary databases. Since Russia declared its annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in September 2022, children from these regions started to be included on these centralized databases. Before that, they were directly placed with families in Russia.