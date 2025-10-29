St. Petersburg Street Musician Jailed Again Over Viral Anti-Putin Performance

A Russian court has sentenced 18-year-old street musician Diana Loginova to 13 days in jail for a second time this month over her viral performances of anti-Kremlin songs.

Loginova, the vocalist of the band Stoptime, was first arrested in mid-October alongside her two bandmates after being accused of organizing an unsanctioned public gathering. The trio had finished their first administrative sentences earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Loginova was fined 30,000 rubles ($375) for allegedly “discrediting” the Russian military by performing an anti-war song written by a designated “foreign agent” artist.

After Tuesday’s court ruling, Loginova was driven in an unmarked civilian vehicle to a police station, where she was hit with new administrative charges of organizing an unsanctioned gathering and petty hooliganism.