‘You’re Afraid of Poems and Love’: Singer Monetochka Pens Verse in Support of Jailed St. Petersburg Street Musicians

Exiled Russian pop artist Monetochka has written a poem in support of three young St. Petersburg street musicians who were jailed after performing a banned anti-Kremlin song, media reported Monday.

Last week, Monetochka expressed pain over the arrest of the trio Stoptime, whose members were sentenced on Thursday to 12-13 days of administrative detention for blocking pedestrian access to a metro station while performing outside.

Their arrest followed a viral video showing the band performing a banned song that references both the Ozero dacha cooperative linked to President Vladimir Putin’s associates and the Swan Lake ballet, which came to symbolize the death of a Soviet leader.

Lead singer Diana Loginova, who performs under the name Naoko, was also charged with “discrediting” the Russian military. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine and can lead to criminal prosecution if repeated within a year.

At a Sunday show in Valencia, Monetochka recited verses condemning the authorities’ fear of art, music and love, according to a social media video shared by the liberal opposition TV channel Dozhd. The poem’s opening lines are:

“You put on such an angry face,

But you’re afraid of guitars and singers.

Ink, canvases, watercolors scare you,

And anyone who's even a little braver.

You’re so afraid that it’s easier for me

To tell you what you’re not afraid of.”