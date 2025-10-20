‘You’re Afraid of Poems and Love’: Singer Monetochka Pens Verse in Support of Jailed St. Petersburg Street Musicians

Exiled Russian pop artist Monetochka has written a poem in support of three young St. Petersburg street musicians who were jailed after performing a banned anti-Kremlin song, media reported Monday.
Last week, Monetochka expressed pain over the arrest of the trio Stoptime, whose members were sentenced on Thursday to 12-13 days of administrative detention for blocking pedestrian access to a metro station while performing outside.
Their arrest followed a viral video showing the band performing a banned song that references both the Ozero dacha cooperative linked to President Vladimir Putin’s associates and the Swan Lake ballet, which came to symbolize the death of a Soviet leader.
Lead singer Diana Loginova, who performs under the name Naoko, was also charged with “discrediting” the Russian military. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine and can lead to criminal prosecution if repeated within a year.
At a Sunday show in Valencia, Monetochka recited verses condemning the authorities’ fear of art, music and love, according to a social media video shared by the liberal opposition TV channel Dozhd. The poem’s opening lines are:
“You put on such an angry face,
But you’re afraid of guitars and singers.
Ink, canvases, watercolors scare you,
And anyone who's even a little braver.
You’re so afraid that it’s easier for me
To tell you what you’re not afraid of.”
Monetochka, whose real name is Yelizaveta Gyrdymova and who has lived abroad since 2022, went on to blast the authorities for being “afraid of our burning hearts because they melt steel and lead.”
“And like birds, our songs fly to those who are kind, brave and honest.”
Russian authorities in 2023 designated Monetochka a “foreign agent” and have since charged her with violating the requirements associated with that designation.
Since the arrest, Stoptime’s Telegram following has surged from hundreds to nearly 45,000. The band said it was suspending all future performances.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.