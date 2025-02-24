Leningrad Siege Survivor Stages Protest in St. Petersburg on Invasion Anniversary

Leningrad siege survivor Lyudmila Vasilyeva staged a rare anti-war protest in St. Petersburg on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the local news outlet Bumaga reported Monday.

The 83-year-old Vasilyeva stood outside the Gostiny Dvor shopping center in central St. Petersburg holding a sign that read: “People, let’s stop the war! We’re responsible for peace on planet Earth.”

Police attempted to detain Vasilyeva 10 minutes into her protest, but she told Bumaga that she refused to leave without a lawyer.

“They asked me who ordered me to come, but you can tell that no one sent me,” she told the news outlet.