Ukraine Launched Drone Attack on Putin’s Valdai Residence, Lavrov Claims

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Monday that Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northwestern Russia.

Lavrov said Ukraine used 91 long-range drones to target Putin’s residence on Lake Valdai in the Novgorod region between Sunday night and Monday morning.

He said there were no injuries or damage and that Russian air defenses destroyed all of the drones before they reached the site.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Lavrov said in an audio message published on the Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel. “Targets for retaliatory strikes and the timing of their execution by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined.”

Lavrov said Russia’s negotiating position in ongoing peace talks would be “revised” following what he described as a “terrorist attack,” but added that it does “not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.