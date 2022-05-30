Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia's Lavrov Denies Putin Is Ill

By AFP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin congratulates servicemen, civilian personnel and veterans of the FSB Border Guard Service on Border Guards Day, at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence on May 28, 2022. Mikhail Metzel/POOL/TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday denied speculation that President Vladimir Putin was ill, saying there were no signs pointing to any ailment.

Putin's health and private life are taboo subjects in Russia, and are almost never discussed in public.

Answering a question from France's broadcaster TF1, Russia's top diplomat said: "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment."

Lavrov said that Putin, who will turn 70 in October, appeared in public "every day."

"You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches," Lavrov said in comments released by the Russian foreign ministry.

"I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumors."

Putin, who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades, sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, sending shock waves around the world.

Moscow's offensive has killed thousands of people, sparked the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II and led to unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow.

Read more about: Putin , Lavrov , Health

Read more

health speculation

Putin Accompanied by Doctors, Thyroid Cancer Surgeon on Sochi Trips – Report

The Kremlin dismissed Proekt's investigation as “fiction and untruth.”
'there's always a chance'

Russia Says Ready to Continue Dialogue with U.S., Some Military Drills 'Ending'

The comments mark a shift in tone amid grave fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

In First Address to Nation on the Coronavirus, Putin Holds Back From Stringent Measures

The Russian leader also delayed a vote on constitutional changes that could see him remain in power until 2036.
Cutting-edge

Putin’s Eldest Daughter Steps In as Shareholder of $634M Medical Center's Developer

Maria Vorontsova is one of several high-profile investors in the multifunctional medical facility.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.