Russia Says Ready to Continue Dialogue with U.S., Some Military Drills 'Ending'

Russia is ready to continue dialogue with the United States and NATO and is winding down some of the military drills that have stoked fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country's diplomatic and defense chiefs told President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The comments mark a shift in tone amid increasingly grave fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbor. The U.S. and its allies raised alarm over the weekend that the 100,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine could invade at any point.

"I believe that our possibilities are far from being exhausted," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said of security talks with the U.S., addressing Putin in a televised meeting from across a long table in the Kremlin.

Lavrov said he would suggest "continuing and increasing" dialogue, adding that talks "certainly shouldn’t continue indefinitely."

Russia last month expressed dissatisfaction when the U.S. and NATO rejected some of its key security demands. Washington and NATO instead laid out a series of areas where security cooperation with Moscow could be increased.

Asked by Putin if Russia and the U.S. could find areas of agreement, Lavrov said “there’s always a chance.”

Lavrov said Russia’s response to the U.S. proposals has been laid out in a 10-page document.

In a separate meeting with Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that some of Russia's large-scale military and naval exercises — which have taken place in all of its military districts and involved almost all of its fleets — are coming to an end.

“Some of these exercises are coming to an end, some will be completed in the near future,” Shoigu told Putin.

He did not specify whether that included Russia's ongoing joint drills with Belarus, which have added to concerns of an invasion of Ukraine and are scheduled to end Feb. 20.

Ukraine's defense minister on Monday hailed what he called a "positive" round of telephone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, aimed at deflating tensions stoked by the massive Russian-Belarus military drills.