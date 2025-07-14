Russian Workers at Turkish Nuclear Plant Report Months of Unpaid Wages

Russian workers building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant say they have not been paid for two months, the independent news outlet Sota reported, citing workers' relatives.

Since the payment delays began in May, the workforce at the Akkuyu plant, one of Moscow’s most high-profile overseas energy projects, has shrunk from 12,000 to just 3,000, Sota reported.

Located in Turkey’s southern Mersin province, the Akkuyu plant is a $20 billion project managed by Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

The plant is being built under a "build-own-operate" agreement, which gives Russia long-term control of the facility.

Russian nationals are recruited for the project through agencies at home but sign contracts in Turkey.

In March, Turkish workers staged a strike over stagnant wages that had not kept up with inflation. Russian workers remained silent, reportedly under threat of dismissal and the loss of return flights to Russia that are covered under their employment contracts.

Moscow had earlier asked Ankara to help shoulder some of the construction costs, citing financial difficulties caused by Western sanctions.