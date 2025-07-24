Russia’s state nuclear energy company has blamed “external political factors” for delays in wage payments to workers at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant under construction in southern Turkey.

In comments to the RBC news website on Wednesday, Rosatom’s press office claimed that a significant portion of the project’s financing had been blocked by unspecified third parties.

The company accused certain foreign governments of engaging in “unfair competition” aimed at undermining Russia’s nuclear energy sector.

“We have all become hostages to the actions of unfriendly countries that are using questionable methods to hinder the development of advanced Russian nuclear projects,” Rosatom said.

Russia has officially designated Western nations allied with Ukraine as “unfriendly” countries.