Rosatom Blames ‘Unfriendly Countries’ for Delayed Wages at Turkish Nuclear Plant

Russia’s state nuclear energy company has blamed “external political factors” for delays in wage payments to workers at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant under construction in southern Turkey.
In comments to the RBC news website on Wednesday, Rosatom’s press office claimed that a significant portion of the project’s financing had been blocked by unspecified third parties.
The company accused certain foreign governments of engaging in “unfair competition” aimed at undermining Russia’s nuclear energy sector.
“We have all become hostages to the actions of unfriendly countries that are using questionable methods to hinder the development of advanced Russian nuclear projects,” Rosatom said.
Russia has officially designated Western nations allied with Ukraine as “unfriendly” countries.
The comments came after workers staged a protest at the Akkuyu site on Tuesday over months of delayed wage payments.
Videos circulated on Russian and Kazakh Telegram channels showed workers obstructing construction equipment and scenes of physical altercations.
Rosatom said it had instructed contractors to hold meetings with employees to address their concerns and discuss possible solutions.
Its local subsidiary, Akkuyu Nuclear, confirmed that it is in ongoing contact with key contractors and is “implementing all measures within its authority” to resolve the issue.
The Akkuyu plant, which is set to become Turkey’s first nuclear power station, will include four Russian-designed VVER-1200 reactors.
Once operational, the facility is expected to generate about 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs.
Rosatom owns a majority stake in the project under a build-own-operate model, making it one of the Kremlin’s most high-profile international infrastructure undertakings.
The project has proceeded despite mounting geopolitical tensions and sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
