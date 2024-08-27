UN Nuclear Agency Chief Warns of Nuclear Risks During Kursk Plant Visit

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi on Tuesday warned during a visit to Russia's Kursk nuclear plant that its proximity to ongoing fighting was "extremely serious" following Ukraine's cross-border offensive into the southwestern Kursk region earlier this month.

Grossi said his tour enabled him to "look at the most important parts" of the plant, which is less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

"A nuclear power plant of this type so close to a point of contact or military front is an extremely serious fact," he said. "The fact we have military activity a few kilometers, a few miles away from here, make it an immediate point of attention."

"At the end of the day, again, this may sound common sense and simple: Don't attack a nuclear power plant," Grossi said, adding that he was in "close contact" with Russian authorities and would visit Kyiv next week to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.