Ukraine Says It Killed Russian Agents Behind Intelligence Officer’s Assassination

Ukraine’s SBU security service said Sunday that it had tracked down and killed alleged Russian agents accused of assassinating a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer.

Colonel Ivan Voronych, an SBU officer, was fatally shot in Kyiv on Thursday. The suspected assassins, a man and a woman, were later located and killed in a shootout with Ukrainian forces, the Ukrainian agency said.

“A special operation was conducted this morning, during which members of the Russian FSB agent group put up resistance, and they were eliminated,” the SBU said in a statement.

The agency did not specify how many people were killed in the operation, but it released a video showing two bodies at the scene.

According to the SBU, the alleged hit team had surveilled Voronych and studied his daily routines prior to the killing.