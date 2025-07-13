Russia Claims New Village in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

Russia said on Sunday it had taken another town in the west of Ukraine's Donetsk region, as its troops advance towards the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has lasted for more than three years, with attacks intensifying this summer and U.S.-led negotiations so far yielding no results to end the fighting.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Russian troops had captured the village of Myrne, calling the village by its Soviet name, “Karl Marx.”

It lies close to the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The ministry claimed its forces had moved “deep into the enemy's defense” to take the village.

Myrne was one of two villages Moscow claimed on Sunday.

Russia has for months refused a ceasefire proposed by the United States and Kyiv.