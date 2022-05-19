Investigation Links German Ex-Ballet Director Zelensky with Putin’s Daughter

A new investigation has named the former director of the Bavarian State Ballet as the partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s second-eldest daughter.

Igor Zelensky, 52, is reportedly in a serious, long-term relationship with Katerina Tikhonova, 35, widely believed to be Putin’s daughter, Russian news outlet iStories and German news site Der Spiegel reported Thursday.

Tikhonova and Zelensky are also said to have a daughter who was born in 2017, around the time when Tikhonova reportedly divorced sanctioned business executive Kirill Shamalov.

iStories based its investigation on flight logs obtained from sources at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, as well as emails from Russia’s presidential security service detailing the family’s relocation to Germany.

The flight logs reportedly identify Tikhonova, Zelensky and their daughter arriving on the same 2019 Munich-Moscow charter flight with a host of nannies and bodyguards.

The outlet also said it obtained an email received by a presidential security guard in October 2019 with the subject line “Moving to Germany.”

In all, iStories claimed it had data on more than 50 flights taken by Tikhonova between Moscow and Munich from 2017-2019. The outlet also said it had scanned copies of passports belonging to Tikhonova, Zelensky and their unnamed daughter.





