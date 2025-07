Russia Slams Report It Backed ‘Zero Enrichment’ Iran Nuclear Deal

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday described reports claiming that President Vladimir Putin had encouraged Iran to accept a “zero enrichment” agreement on its nuclear programme as “defamation.”

U.S. news outlet Axios reported on Saturday, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter, that Putin had “encouraged” Iran to accept a deal with the United States that would prevent the Islamic Republic from enriching uranium.

The article “appears to be a new political defamation campaign aimed at exacerbating tensions around Iran's nuclear program,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

“Invariably and repeatedly, we have emphasised the necessity of resolving the crisis concerning Iran's nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means, and expressed our willingness to help find mutually acceptable solutions,” the statement read.

Tehran is suspected by Western countries and Israel of seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, which it denies, defending its “non-negotiable” right to develop a civilian nuclear program.