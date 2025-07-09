Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Reopens Embassy in Tehran 2 Weeks After Israel-Iran Ceasefire

By AFP
The Russian Embassy in Tehran. Fars Media Corporation

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that the Russian Embassy in Tehran had reopened to the public, noting the security situation in Iran had stabilized two weeks after Israel and Iran agreed to end their brief air war.

The diplomatic mission had stopped providing consular services on June 15 after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran, hitting nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, as well as residential areas.

Israel's attacks killed more than 1,000 people, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists at a Wednesday briefing that there was "some stabilization" of the situation in the region, adding that "the consular service of the Russian embassy in Tehran is already operating as usual."

However, she has also urged Russians to exercise caution and remain vigilant while visiting the country.

Russia shares close relations with Iran, having boosted military ties following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, it was reluctant to provide strong support to Tehran during last month's air war, in part because the Kremlin also strives to retain amicable relations with Israel.

