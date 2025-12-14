Ukraine Says Russian Drone Hit Turkish Cargo Vessel in Black Sea

Ukraine on Saturday accused Russia of striking a Turkish vessel transporting sunflower oil in the Black Sea, a day after a Russian attack triggered a fire on a Turkish-owned ship at a Ukrainian port.

"Russia delivered a targeted strike using a drone against the Turkish vessel 'VIVA', which was en route to Egypt carrying sunflower oil," Ukraine's navy said on social media.

None of the 11 crew was wounded. The ship was able to continue its journey, it added.

The navy published a video showing a damaged vessel with water on the deck and what appeared to be a drone engine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and vowed a "response."

"It was a strike against food security," Zelensky said in his evening address, arguing that "striking such ships, which have nothing to do with the war, is a direct challenge by Russia to the whole world.

"We will work with our partners to determine how to respond to this. There will be a response."