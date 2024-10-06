Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Activist Killed on Front Line in Ukraine

By AFP
Ildar Dadin ZONA.MEDIA / YOUTUBE.COM

Anti-Kremlin activist Ildar Dadin, who was imprisoned in Russia for protesting against Vladimir Putin, was killed on the front line in Ukraine where he was fighting alongside Kyiv forces, his relatives and Russian media said Sunday.

"It is with deep regret that I must inform you that Ildar Dadin – call sign Gandhi – died yesterday in combat in the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, his friend and former Russian MP Ilya Ponomaryov, who is living in exile, announced on Facebook.

He hailed Dadin as a "fearless and determined fighter" who had gone "to the front to fight Putinism".

Dadin, 42, had fought alongside Ukrainian armed forces in a "Siberian battalion", according to Ponomaryov, and then in the "Freedom Legion of Russia", a group claiming to be made up of Russians and responsible for several incursions into the country.

His death was confirmed on Telegram by Russian journalist Ksenia Larina and several other independent Russian media outlets.

Dadin had been sentenced in 2015 to 2,5 years in prison in Russia for organizing protests alone against authorities.

Detained in a particularly harsh prison camp, he denounced the torture and humiliation inflicted on him by his prison guards in a letter published by independent media Meduza in 2016.

Dadin was the first Russian citizen to be convicted under a 2014 law clamping down on protests in the country.

Read more about: Opposition , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

opinion Alexandra Talaver

'Weapons of the Weak': Why Does the Russian Opposition Need a Feminist Lens?

By challenging Putin's image as a defender of Russia's well-being rather than as a strongman, the anti-war movement has greater chances for success.
7 Min read
Feature

A Beginner's Guide to Russia's Fragmented Opposition

The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the nine largest and most influential Russian opposition groups.
6 Min read

Former Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker Condemns Ukraine Invasion 

A former pro-Kremlin lawmaker condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a tweet on Thursday, calling it “a war that no one but Vladimir Putin...
1 Min read

Russian Prosecutor Seeks 7 Years in Jail for Councillor Over Ukraine Criticism

Alexei Gorinov is the first elected member of the opposition to face jail for criticizing Moscow' military campaign.