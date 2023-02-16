Former Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker Condemns Ukraine Invasion 

A former pro-Kremlin lawmaker condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a tweet on Thursday, calling it “a war that no one but Vladimir Putin needed” and commending the “real heroes” in Russia who have spoken out publicly against it.

Robert Schlegel, who has lived in Germany since 2019, was previously a member of the pro-Kremlin United Russia party and served as a deputy in the State Duma between 2007-2016.

“In a situation where Russia no longer has a Constitution, no institutions, no law, not even history, because all this is subordinated to the ego and fears of one person, Russia is alive by the beating of the brave hearts of these people”, Schlegel tweeted, namechecking prominent jailed opposition figures including Alexei Navalny and Ilya Yashin.