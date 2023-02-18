Allies Urged to Ramp Up Ukraine Support at Munich Meet

Ukraine's Western backers on Saturday urged allies to give Ukraine what it needs to beat Russia, with NATO's chief warning of the risks of victory for Moscow, ahead of the anniversary of the war's outbreak.

World leaders are meeting at the Munich Security Conference with conflict still raging almost a year after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, upending the global security landscape.

Dozens of senior figures are attending, including the leaders of Germany and France, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

Allies, led by the United States, have sent billions of dollars of armaments to Kyiv, from artillery to air defense systems, but the government says it needs more to launch a successful counter-offensive.

On the second day of the Munich gathering, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg led calls to step up military support for Kyiv, saying it is the only way to counter Moscow.

"We must give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe," he said.

"The biggest risk of all is if Putin wins. If Putin wins in Ukraine, the message to him and other authoritarian leaders will be that they can use force to get what they want."