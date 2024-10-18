Zelensky’s Nuclear Arms Comments ‘Dangerous Provocation’ – Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's suggestion that Kyiv would seek nuclear weapons if it could not join NATO was a "dangerous provocation," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments at an EU summit on Thursday, in which he said "either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, which will protect us, or we must have some kind of alliance."

He was recalling a conversation he had had with former U.S. President Donald Trump about Ukraine giving up its nuclear arsenal after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"This is a dangerous provocation," Putin said at a meeting with journalists from the BRICS group of emerging economies. "Any step in this direction will be met with a corresponding reaction.