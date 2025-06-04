Senior NATO Official to MT: We Expect Putin to Retaliate Against Ukraine for ‘Spider’s Web’ Operation

BRUSSELS — NATO expects that President Vladimir Putin will seek retaliation against Ukraine for its audacious “Spider’s Web” drone operation, which dealt a significant blow to Russia’s strategic air bases, a senior NATO official told The Moscow Times.

“There will certainly be retaliatory actions that Russia will take. And there will be defensive things that Russia will do,” the senior NATO official told The Moscow Times ahead of the alliance’s defense ministers meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official warned that these actions could include intensified Russian airstrikes against Ukraine.

“Russia hasn't seemed to need much excuse for pretty severe strikes so far. But I think Russia will use this to cover and justify additional, heavier strikes and stalling negotiations,” the official said.

He said he was aware of further details regarding Moscow’s possible preparations for retaliation but declined to disclose them.