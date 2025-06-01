Operation Spider's Web: What We Know About Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Bombers Deep Inside Russia

Ukrainian security services conducted a massive drone attack against Russian military airbases on Sunday, striking thousands of kilometers from the front line in what President Volodymyr Zelensky said was their longest-range operation ever. The operation, code-named "Spider's Web," required months of preparation and the smuggling of drones into Russian territory. Here is what we know about the attacks, which occurred on the eve of talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine to explore the prospects for a ceasefire: What has Russia lost? Ukraine has claimed to have caused significant damage. But for now, the extent of it impossible to verify independently. A source in Ukraine's SBU security service said the coordinated attacks hit 41 aircraft used to "bomb Ukrainian cities," citing the Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers and the A-50 radar detection and command aircraft. If confirmed, the biggest prize for Kyiv could be damaging an A-50, which Russia uses to coordinate its fighter jets and detect Ukrainian air defense missiles. Fewer than 10 of these aircraft are thought to be in service. This would be the third that Russia has lost since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with two more having been shot down with surface-to-air missiles by Ukraine in early 2024. Russia no longer produces the Tu-95MS or Tu-22 M3 planes thought to be among those set on fire. Along with the Tu-160, hese long-range bombers are capable of carrying 16 cruise missiles capable of flying over 2,000 kilometers. Missiles are posing a particular problem for Ukrainian air defense, which failed to intercept any of the nine missiles launched against the country on the night of May 24. Because of their speed and maneuverability, they can only be shot down with missiles from the U.S.-made Patriot or Franco-Italian SAMP-T systems. Ukraine ran out of SAMP-T missiles by the end of May. Kyiv has requested more patriot missiles from Washington, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “frankly, we don’t have.”

news Ukraine Strikes Russian Bombers Ahead of Istanbul Talks Read more

Washington is encouraging other countries to donate their Patriot batteries and missiles to Ukraine. On May 10, they gave Germany the green light to transfer 100 air defense missiles from their own stocks. But many European countries are reluctant to give up equipment that they may otherwise need for their own defense and cannot replace easily. Manufacturer Raytheon can only produce 12 Patriot batteries a year, as well as 740 interceptor missiles when combined with output from Lockheed Martin. Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that "several aircraft caught fire" following a drone attack at bases in the regions of Murmansk in the Russian Arctic and and Irkutsk in eastern Siberia. The fires were contained, the ministry said, and caused no casualties, adding that suspects had been "arrested." Ukrainian security services said they destroyed 34% of Russian strategic bombers carrying cruise missiles, claiming to have inflicted damages amounting to $7 billion. Modus operandi The "Spider's Web" operation was prepared for over a year and a half, the Ukrainian SBU source said, adding that it had required particularly complex logistics. Ukraine regularly launches drones to strike targets in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of 2022, but the modus operandi used this time was different. The Ukrainian security source said drones had been smuggled into Russia and hidden in wooden structures installed on trucks.