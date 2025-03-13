Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Army Downs 77 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

By AFP
Ukrainian servicemen. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said it downed 77 Ukrainian drones overnight, two days after Ukraine carried out its largest drone attack on Moscow and its surrounding areas.

Thirty drones were intercepted over the western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, while 25 were downed over Kaluga, the ministry said in a statement. Additional drones were intercepted over the Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov and Belgorod regions.

The latest barrage follows Russia's claim of downing more than 90 drones over Moscow and the surrounding region on Tuesday. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called it the "largest ever enemy drone attack" on the city.

Meanwhile, multiple Ukrainian cities came under attack Thursday morning. A 42-year-old woman was killed in Kherson, regional military administration head Roman Mrochko said. Authorities in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk also reported being targeted in early-morning strikes.

