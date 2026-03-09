Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Ready to Supply Energy to Europe If It Asks, Putin Says

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

Russia would supply oil and gas to European buyers, provided such co-operation was "long-term" and did not put political pressure on Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

Oil prices have skyrocketed since the United States and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28, trading above $100 this week for the first time since Russia launched its Ukraine war in 2022.

In a televised meeting, Putin said Moscow would continue to supply oil to "reliable" partners in Asia, as well as EU members Hungary and Slovakia.

"If European companies and European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and provide us with long-term, sustainable cooperation, devoid of political pressures ... then go ahead. We've never refused," Putin said.

"We're ready to work with Europeans, but we need some signals from them that they're ready and willing to work with us and will ensure this sustainability and stability," he added.

The European Union banned maritime imports of Russian crude in 2022, while Russia's pipeline exports to Hungary and Slovakia have been effectively halted since January due to damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline via Ukraine.

Putin's comments came hours after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged the EU to suspend sanctions on Russian oil and gas to counter prices sent soaring by the war in the Middle East.

