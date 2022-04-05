Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Condemns European ‘Pressure’ on Gazprom, Warns of Reprisals

By AFP
Updated:
Sergei Bobylev / TASS

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned measures taken against Russian gas giant Gazprom in Europe over the conflict in Ukraine and warned of potential reprisals.

"The situation in the energy sector is worsening as a result of non-market, brute measures, including administrative pressure on our company Gazprom in some European countries," Putin told officials in a televised meeting, after Germany said on Monday it was temporarily taking control of Gazprom's German subsidiary.

"We are already hearing statements from officials about the possible nationalization of our assets," Putin said.

"If we go that far, let's not forget that this is a double-edged sword."

Berlin said its move to take over Gazprom Germania until Sept. 30 was aimed at securing energy supply and critical infrastructure, amid growing distrust between Russia and the West.

EU antitrust investigators raided the German offices of Gazprom last week, on suspicion the Russian company had illegally pushed up prices in Europe.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged European nations to stop imports of Russian gas over the conflict.

Russia provides roughly 40% of the EU's gas supply, mainly to Germany, Italy and a few eastern European countries.

Read more about: Putin , Gazprom , Europe , Sanctions

Read more

regretful relations

Kremlin 'Regrets' EU Rejection of Proposed Putin Summit

"President Putin was and remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels," the Kremlin said.
first contact

EU Must Seek 'Direct Contact' With Putin: Merkel

Merkel said the EU should seek direct talks with Putin even as it stands together against "provocations" from Russia.
stolen data

EU, UK Slap Sanctions on Russian Spies for Hacking German Parliament

The 2015 cyber attack completely paralyzed the IT infrastructure of the Bundestag.
Europe

EU Will Extend Russia Sanctions in December, Council President Says

The EU's Russia hawks have called for new sanctions against Moscow following the latest flare-up in tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.