Russian Gas Exports Sink by 25% Despite Rise in Oil Sales

Russia announced on Monday that its gas exports plummeted by 25% in 2022 after the Ukraine conflict brought turmoil to Moscow's ties with key buyers in Europe.

The Kremlin's decision to invade Ukraine in February last year was met with a flurry of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe, despite the fact that Europe was heavily reliant on Russia to meet its energy needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the figures and attributed the fall in gas exports to "the refusal of European countries to buy Russian gas."

The European Union, once the largest buyer of Russian gas, has drastically reduced its imports during 2022.

In response to the Russian intervention in Ukraine, Germany scrapped the approval for the recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have deepened European reliance on Russian gas supplies.

In September explosions on sections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea saw Washington and Moscow trade blame over the incident.