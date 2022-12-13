Turkey Ends Tanker Dispute Linked to Russian Price Cap

Turkey said Tuesday it has cleared up a dispute linked to a Western price cap on Russian crude that had stalled the passage of tankers through the Bosphorus and Dardanelle straits.

A queue of around 20 oil ships had been waiting to sail through the straits for much of the past week in a spat over Turkey's demand for physical proof of insurance.

The European Union and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations agreed earlier this month to block Western firms from servicing ships that sell Russian oil for more than $60 a barrel.

The decision was part of a U.S.-led drive to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine by stripping away its main source of income while avoiding major disruptions to the global crude market.

The plan hit a snag when Turkey voiced alarm over the possibility of uninsured ships passing through the Bosphorus — a strait running through the heart of the 16-million-strong city of Istanbul.