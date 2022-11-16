Turkey Becomes New Route for Russian Oil to EU – Think Tank

Moscow's revenues from fossil fuel exports fell in October to their lowest levels since the Ukraine invasion, but Turkey has become a new route for Russian oil supplies to the European Union, a think tank said Wednesday.

Russia collected an estimated 21 billion euros ($21.7 billion) in fossil fuel exports last month, a 7% drop from September, according to the Finland-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

"Would that be possible if Russians did not have access to finance? Everybody can understand, 'no'," said Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"It is ridiculous that they are still receiving almost 700 million (euros) a day from their fossil fuels," he added, speaking by video link during a presentation of the report at COP27 in Egypt.

Revenue from exports to the European Union fell by 14% to 7.5 billion euros, below pre-war levels.