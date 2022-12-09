Dozens of Oil Tankers Stuck in Turkey Amid Russian Price Cap Fallout – Reports

Millions of barrels of oil on apparently non-Russian tankers were stuck in Turkish waters due to Ankara’s proof-of-insurance demands as part of a Western price cap on Russian crude, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Shipping data compiled by the news agency showed 26 tankers with more than 23 million barrels of oil from Kazakhstan had been unable to pass Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as of Wednesday.

Turkey started requesting proof of insurance from tankers loaded with Russian crude oil this week after the EU, G7 and Australia imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap to punish the Kremlin for its war on Ukraine.

But Bloomberg reported that Turkey’s rules apply to any tanker with cargo on board regardless of country of origin.

“This letter demanded by us is only about confirming that the ship’s insurance is valid during its passage through [the Turkish] Straits,” it quoted Turkey’s transport ministry as saying.

The Biden administration sees no reason to subject oil shipments from Kazakhstan to new procedures, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters Thursday.