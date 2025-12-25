‘Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears’ Star Vera Alentova Dies at 83

Acclaimed Soviet and Russian actress Vera Alentova, best known for her starring role in the Oscar-winning film “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears,” has died at the age of 83, the Pushkin Drama Theater said Thursday.

Alentova rose to international fame for her portrayal of Katerina Tikhonova in the 1979 film, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The character’s journey from a struggling young woman to a successful, independent Muscovite made Alentova one of the most recognizable actresses of her generation.

The Moscow news outlet Msk1.ru reported that Alentova was taken away on a stretcher earlier Thursday after feeling unwell during a farewell ceremony for fellow actor Anatoly Lobotsky.

Neither the Pushkin Drama Theater nor Msk1.ru mentioned the cause of death.