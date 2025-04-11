Crowds Swarm Moscow Church to Mourn Rapper Pasha Technique

Thousands of fans mourning underground Russian rapper Pasha Technique gathered outside a Moscow church during his funeral service on Friday, blocking traffic and prompting police to disperse crowds and detain at least two people.

Pasha Technique, whose real name was Pavel Ivlev, died at the age of 40 on Saturday after being hospitalized in a medically induced coma with severe lung damage in the Thai resort of Phuket.

The abstract rapper, who had struggled with drug addiction and became a cult figure through internet memes, had been in the hospital for 10 days before his death.