Pro-War Singer Shaman Performs for Soldiers and Evacuating Children in Kursk Region

Pro-war singers Shaman and Grigory Leps visited southwestern Russia’s Kursk region on Thursday to entertain wounded soldiers and send off children who were being evacuated from their homes as Ukraine’s incursion in the area continued into its fourth week.

Between air raid alerts, acting Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov shared videos on Telegram of Shaman and Leps performing acoustic versions of their hits on a makeshift outdoor stage for a young audience.

Shaman performed his popular song “Ya Russkiy” (I’m Russian), which has become an unofficial anthem among some pro-war Russians, altering the lyrics toward the end to “Ya Kurskyi” (I’m from Kursk) as a nod to the local audience.