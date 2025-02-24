Russia Says ‘Agreement’ Reached With Ukraine on Evacuating Kursk Residents

Russia has struck a deal with Ukraine and the Red Cross to evacuate residents from the embattled Kursk region, parts of which have been seized by Ukraine, Russia's rights commissioner said Monday.

Kyiv launched a surprise cross-border assault on the Russian region more than six months ago, capturing dozens of villages and trapping many Russian civilians on the opposite side of the front line.

Some residents have now crossed into Ukraine's neighboring Sumy region and are awaiting evacuation via Belarus, Russian rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"There are people who are already in Sumy today. And there is an agreement with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side that they will be evacuated through Belarus to Russia," Moskalkova said, according to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Moskalkova did not say how many Kursk residents would be evacuated under the agreement.