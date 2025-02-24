Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says ‘Agreement’ Reached With Ukraine on Evacuating Kursk Residents

By AFP
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Russia has struck a deal with Ukraine and the Red Cross to evacuate residents from the embattled Kursk region, parts of which have been seized by Ukraine, Russia's rights commissioner said Monday.

Kyiv launched a surprise cross-border assault on the Russian region more than six months ago, capturing dozens of villages and trapping many Russian civilians on the opposite side of the front line.

Some residents have now crossed into Ukraine's neighboring Sumy region and are awaiting evacuation via Belarus, Russian rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"There are people who are already in Sumy today. And there is an agreement with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side that they will be evacuated through Belarus to Russia," Moskalkova said, according to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Moskalkova did not say how many Kursk residents would be evacuated under the agreement.

A spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the group was supporting evacuated civilians in the Sumy region, without confirming the agreement.

"For repatriation operations like these, it's up to the parties to the conflict to agree on the details directly," Ukraine-based spokesperson Pat Griffiths told AFP.

"Should both parties agree on those details, we stand ready to support the safe and dignified passage of those civilians who wish to return to Russia."

An official missing persons list compiled by Russian authorities initially recorded only around 500 people unaccounted for in the Ukrainian-occupied zone, but local residents say the number is close to 3,000.

Ukraine says thousands of its own civilians are being held in areas seized and occupied by Moscow since its assault began on Feb. 24, 2022, and that it is providing safe passage to Russians in the Kursk region.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kursk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Army Retakes Border Village in Kursk Region

“During offensive operations, units of the ’North’ group of troops liberated the settlement of Nikolayevo-Darino,” the Defense Ministry said.
1 Min read

Russians Launch Campaign To Find Loved Ones Behind Front Line

Residents of the Kursk region have for months accused authorities of not doing enough to secure their loved ones.
2 Min read

Ukraine Advances in Kursk Region Amid Renewed Offensive – Reports

Kyiv appears to have made minor advances in three Kursk region villages since launching the offensive on Sunday, according to analysts.
2 Min read

UN Nuclear Head Says Discussed Kursk Plant Safety With Zelensky

Ukraine sent thousands of troops into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, triggering fighting less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) away from the nuclear plant.
2 Min read