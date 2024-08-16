Belarus Warns of Ukrainian Border ‘Provocations’ Amid Kursk Offensive

Belarus again claimed that Ukraine is planning “armed provocations” with continued troop movements along their shared border, state media reported Friday.
Kyiv previously claimed Minsk, Russia’s close ally, was playing up tensions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to divert attention from Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory.
“Given the presence of Ukrainian armed formations in the border areas, there remains a high probability of armed provocations,” Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency during a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko.
Khrenin claimed Ukrainian forces were carrying out air reconnaissance of the border area, “including with attempts to violate the airspace of Belarus.”
“We are seeing the active movement of Ukrainian special forces and security services in areas along the state border of the Republic of Belarus,” he added, describing the situation in Belarus’ southern operational sector as “tense.”
During the meeting, Lukashenko said: “We have everything we need to repel probable dirty tricks (I don’t mean to say attacks or strikes) against Belarus.”
On Saturday, Khrenin said Lukashenko had ordered the reinforcement of Belarusian troops along its border with Ukraine in response to alleged airspace violations during the Kursk incursion.
Ukraine’s border service spokesman Andriy Demchenko denied seeing any Belarusian troop movements along their shared border at the time.
On Thursday, Demchenko reiterated that the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was “stable and fully controlled.”
Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarus as a staging ground for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine but Belarusian troops have not taken direct part in hostilities.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.