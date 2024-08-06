Moscow Rushes Troops to Kursk Region as 3 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday afternoon that was rushing reserve troops and aviation units into the southwestern Kursk region as Ukrainian forces staged a surprise incursion, which left at least 3 civilians dead and more than a dozen others injured.

The Russian military said Ukrainian forces launched an attack with up to 300 soldiers, 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time.

“Troops defending the border, together with military units of the FSB border force, are repelling attacks and inflicting damage on the enemy,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military said Ukrainian forces were focusing their attack on the villages of Nikolaevo-Darino and Oleshnya, which both lie directly on the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.