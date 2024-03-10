Woman Killed in Shelling of Russia's Kursk Region

Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border village in the western Kursk region killed one woman on Sunday, the local governor said on social media.

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said Ukrainian forces had shelled the village of Kulbaki, less than 10 kilometers from the two country's shared border.

"As a result of a direct hit from a shell, a residential building caught fire and a local woman died. Her husband has extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care," Starovoit said.