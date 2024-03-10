Woman Killed in Shelling of Russia's Kursk Region

Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border village in the western Kursk region killed one woman on Sunday, the local governor said on social media.
Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said Ukrainian forces had shelled the village of Kulbaki, less than 10 kilometers from the two country's shared border.
"As a result of a direct hit from a shell, a residential building caught fire and a local woman died. Her husband has extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care," Starovoit said.
The governor later said that a Ukrainian drone fell on an oil depot in the region's capital city Kursk.
Russia's Defense Ministry also said it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the neighboring Belgorod region, which also borders Ukraine.
On Saturday, Moscow said it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones flying over its southern regions.