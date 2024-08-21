Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Army Pontoon Bridges in Kursk Region

Ukrainian special forces said Wednesday that they destroyed several Russian military pontoon bridges along a river in the Kursk region, coming days after authorities in Russia said Kyiv’s military blew up three bridges spanning the waterway.
A video posted on social media purportedly showed “precision” strikes against the makeshift river crossings in the partially occupied region of southwestern Russia. It also captured drone attacks against military support vehicles.
In a description accompanying the video, Ukraine’s special forces wrote: “Where do Russian pontoons ‘disappear to’ in the Kursk region?”
“Special operations forces and units of the defense forces are destroying them,” it continued. Ukraine’s military said U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets were among the weapons used to target the Russian pontoon bridges.
Washington has not commented on Kyiv’s use of its weapons in the Kursk region, but other Western allies have publicly said that Ukrainian forces would be allowed to use weapons they supplied to hit targets inside Russia.
Reuters, citing analysis of satellite imagery, reported that one of the Russian pontoons disappeared Monday after it was installed last week between the towns of Glushkovo and Zvannoe.
The claimed attacks on Russian ponton bridges come days after Ukrainian forces are believed to have destroyed all three bridges that span over the Seym River in the Kursk region’s southwestern Glushkovsky district.
