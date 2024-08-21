Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Army Pontoon Bridges in Kursk Region

Ukrainian special forces said Wednesday that they destroyed several Russian military pontoon bridges along a river in the Kursk region, coming days after authorities in Russia said Kyiv’s military blew up three bridges spanning the waterway.

A video posted on social media purportedly showed “precision” strikes against the makeshift river crossings in the partially occupied region of southwestern Russia. It also captured drone attacks against military support vehicles.

In a description accompanying the video, Ukraine’s special forces wrote: “Where do Russian pontoons ‘disappear to’ in the Kursk region?”

“Special operations forces and units of the defense forces are destroying them,” it continued. Ukraine’s military said U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets were among the weapons used to target the Russian pontoon bridges.