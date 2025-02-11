Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia in Talks With Ukraine on Humanitarian Corridor for Stranded Kursk Residents

The village of Kozachya Loknya in the Kursk region. Alexei Dmitrashkovsky / Facebook

Authorities in Moscow and Kyiv are in discussions about opening a humanitarian corridor for civilians stranded behind Ukrainian lines in the partially occupied Kursk region, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Tuesday.

More than 1,500 Russian civilians are estimated to be still living in areas of the Kursk region that Ukraine's army seized in a shock cross-border offensive launched in August. The region’s displaced residents and Ukraine’s military say the true number is closer to 3,000.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said last week Thursday that it was ready to work with Moscow on opening the humanitarian corridor, but it had not yet received an official request. 

The Kremlin said Monday it was “doing everything possible” to support civilians in the occupied parts of Kursk without directly addressing the Ukrainian proposal.

“We’re working closely on this issue with Ukraine [and] the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Moskalkova said as quoted by the Interfax news agency. “There’s hope for a positive solution,” she told reporters without elaborating.

Groups of displaced Kursk region residents have accused the Russian authorities of neglect in the six months since the Ukrainian incursion. Residents have staged multiple protests, describing poor temporary accommodations and a lack of government compensation for lost and damaged property.

Ukraine has gradually lost ground to Russian troops as they try to drive Ukrainian forces out of the border region.

Kyiv argues that the territory it occupies inside Russia will be an important bargaining chip in future peace negotiations with the Kremlin, whose forces have been making steady gains across the front line in eastern Ukraine since the summer.

Read more about: Kursk , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Fires U.K.-Made Storm Shadow Missiles at Russia’s Kursk Region – Reports

The reported strike comes just days after the United States gave Ukraine permission to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles on targets in Russia.
1 Min read

Russian Army Knew of Possible Ukrainian Incursion Into Kursk Months in Advance – The Guardian

A document from Feb. 19 reportedly predicted “a rapid push from the Sumy region into Russian territory, up to a depth of 80 kilometers.”
2 Min read

Putin Seethes as Ukraine’s Shock Incursion Catches Leadership By Surprise

Putin “probably hasn't been seen like this since our [Russian army] was forced to retreat from Kherson in the fall of 2022,” an official said.
4 Min read

Moscow Rushes Troops to Kursk Region as 3 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks

The Russian military said Ukrainian forces deployed some 300 soldiers, 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles.
2 Min read