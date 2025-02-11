Russia in Talks With Ukraine on Humanitarian Corridor for Stranded Kursk Residents

Authorities in Moscow and Kyiv are in discussions about opening a humanitarian corridor for civilians stranded behind Ukrainian lines in the partially occupied Kursk region, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Tuesday.

More than 1,500 Russian civilians are estimated to be still living in areas of the Kursk region that Ukraine's army seized in a shock cross-border offensive launched in August. The region’s displaced residents and Ukraine’s military say the true number is closer to 3,000.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said last week Thursday that it was ready to work with Moscow on opening the humanitarian corridor, but it had not yet received an official request.

The Kremlin said Monday it was “doing everything possible” to support civilians in the occupied parts of Kursk without directly addressing the Ukrainian proposal.

“We’re working closely on this issue with Ukraine [and] the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Moskalkova said as quoted by the Interfax news agency. “There’s hope for a positive solution,” she told reporters without elaborating.