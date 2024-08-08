×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian State TV War Correspondent Survives Drone Attack

Yevgeny Poddubny. t.me/epoddubny

A prominent war correspondent for Russian state television was seriously injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the southwestern Kursk region, his employer said late Wednesday.

Rossiya-24 correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny was hospitalized after a drone struck the vehicle he was riding in during a reporting assignment on Ukraine’s surprise incursion into the Kursk region, which began early Tuesday.

Initial reports falsely claimed Poddubny had died, but authorities later confirmed that he had regained consciousness and was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“Great doctors, doing a great job in general,” Poddubny said in an audio message published Thursday morning by acting Kursk region Governor Aleksei Smirnov, who added that the journalist was evacuated to Moscow after doctors stabilized his condition.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, launched a criminal investigation into the attack on Poddubny, treating it as attempted murder and obstruction of journalism.

The law enforcement body said it was “taking all possible measures to identify and bring those involved to justice.”

The United Nations expressed concern about the attack on Poddubny, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Read more about: Journalists , Television , Ukraine war , Kursk

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

'asymmetric response'

Putin Threatens to Arm Countries That Could Hit Western Targets

In a rare press conference with foreign news outlets, Putin also discussed the U.S. presidential election and jailed U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich.
3 Min read
'army fakes'

Russian Man Sentenced to Penal Labor for Street Interview With U.S.-Funded Radio Liberty

Yury Kokhovets, 39, was approached by RFE/RL journalists and asked whether a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO members was needed. 
2 Min read
cross-border strike

Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

The two drone attacks damaged buildings and blew out windows, according to the Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.
1 Min read
Under fire

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about attacks on residential areas.
1 Min read