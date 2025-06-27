Russian Police Launch Terrorism Probe After Ukrainian Drone Attack Injures Chinese Journalist

Russian police investigators on Friday launched a terrorism probe after a Ukrainian drone strike wounded a Chinese journalist in the Kursk border region.

Lu Yuguang, a 63-year-old reporter with the Chinese state-affiliated Phoenix TV, sustained head injuries Thursday afternoon while reporting near targeted facilities in the village of Korenevo, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border, Russian officials said.

Lu declined hospitalization after receiving treatment for cuts to his head, according to Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein. In a video published by Russian state media, Lu appeared with a bandage around his head and spoke to reporters.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it ordered a forensic medical exam to assess Lu’s injuries and was working to identify the Ukrainian drone operators to charge them with terrorism.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of “deliberately attacking” journalists and urged foreign governments to condemn the strike.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned” following the incident.

“The Chinese side calls on all parties to commit to a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis and jointly work toward easing tensions,” ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

