Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Launch Terrorism Probe After Ukrainian Drone Attack Injures Chinese Journalist

Phoenix TV journalist Lu Yuguang. Video grab

Russian police investigators on Friday launched a terrorism probe after a Ukrainian drone strike wounded a Chinese journalist in the Kursk border region.

Lu Yuguang, a 63-year-old reporter with the Chinese state-affiliated Phoenix TV, sustained head injuries Thursday afternoon while reporting near targeted facilities in the village of Korenevo, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border, Russian officials said.

Lu declined hospitalization after receiving treatment for cuts to his head, according to Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein. In a video published by Russian state media, Lu appeared with a bandage around his head and spoke to reporters.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it ordered a forensic medical exam to assess Lu’s injuries and was working to identify the Ukrainian drone operators to charge them with terrorism.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of “deliberately attacking” journalists and urged foreign governments to condemn the strike.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned” following the incident.

“The Chinese side calls on all parties to commit to a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis and jointly work toward easing tensions,” ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: China , Journalists , Ukraine war , Kursk , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Overnight Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Spark Fires, Disrupt Highway Traffic

Russia's Defense Ministry said it destroyed a total of 162 Ukrainian drones between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
1 Min read

Fire at Russian Oil Depot Extinguished After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Authorities Say

Three fuel tanks were hit in a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Sunday, but emergency crews contained the blaze only on Tuesday.
1 Min read

Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Kursk Region

Russian authorities said the drones dropped explosive devices on vehicles in the border village of Popover-Lezhachi.
1 Min read

Drone Attacks Fuel Depot in Russia’s Kursk Region

The attacks came a day after Kyiv struck an oil depot in the nearby region of Belgorod, setting at least one fuel tank ablaze.
1 Min read