Elderly Woman Killed in ‘Mass’ Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk

An elderly woman was killed in what local officials described as a “mass” Ukrainian drone attack on the southwestern Russian city of Kursk, authorities said early Tuesday.

“Kursk was subjected to a mass enemy attack tonight,” the regional government said in a statement published on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman died,” authorities said, adding that nine others were treated for shrapnel wounds, burns and head injuries. One of the strikes hit an ambulance depot, damaging 11 vehicles.

Kursk Mayor Sergei Kotlyarov said 24 apartment buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged in the attack. Three buildings sustained major damage, according to Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

“It was an unprecedented attack in its cruelty,” Khinshtein said in a video message recorded at the scene, adding that some areas were evacuated during the night.

Impacted residents were temporarily housed in two local schools, which were converted into shelters. Authorities organized online classes for children.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down 109 out of 115 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces had launched 3,275 drones at military positions and civilian areas over the past 24 hours, in addition to 119 airstrikes and 191 guided bomb attacks on Ukrainian territory.

AFP contributed reporting.

