Ukrainian Drone Strike in Russia’s Kursk Region Kills 2

A Ukrainian drone attack in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region killed two people, regional authorities said Monday.
Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said a “Ukrainian copter drone” targeted a civilian vehicle in the Lgovsky District.
“Two explosives were dropped. Two young people who were inside [the car] died,” Smirnov said.
The Lgovsky District lies just north of territory in the Kursk region that remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, who launched a surprise incursion into the region in early August.
Russian authorities previously said that around 60 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured since Ukrainian troops stormed across the border in a bid to draw some of Moscow’s forces away from the front line in eastern Ukraine.
In August, Kyiv claimed it controlled over 1,250 square kilometers (483 square miles) of Russian territory in the Kursk region, including 92 towns and villages. However, since then, Russian forces have gradually seized back large swaths of territory.
