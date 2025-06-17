Woman Dies in Kursk Region After Ukrainian Drone Attack

A woman living near the border with Ukraine in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region died at the hospital a day after she was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, regional officials said Tuesday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said late Monday that the 48-year-old was milking a cow in the village of Goncharovka when she received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized in serious condition. Khinshtein did not say whether the drone had crashed as a result of being hit by Russian air defense systems.

Goncharovka, a suburb of the city of Sudzha, lies 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Khinshtein said the woman succumbed to her wounds at the Kursk Regional Hospital later that night.

“The doctors did their best, but the injuries were unfortunately too serious,” he wrote on Telegram.