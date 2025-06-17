Support The Moscow Times!
Woman Dies in Kursk Region After Ukrainian Drone Attack

An area in the Kursk region's Sudzha district after a Ukrainian attack. @rodnaya_sudzha

A woman living near the border with Ukraine in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region died at the hospital a day after she was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, regional officials said Tuesday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said late Monday that the 48-year-old was milking a cow in the village of Goncharovka when she received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized in serious condition. Khinshtein did not say whether the drone had crashed as a result of being hit by Russian air defense systems.

Goncharovka, a suburb of the city of Sudzha, lies 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Khinshtein said the woman succumbed to her wounds at the Kursk Regional Hospital later that night.

“The doctors did their best, but the injuries were unfortunately too serious,” he wrote on Telegram.

Cross-border attacks in border areas both in Russia and Ukraine have frequently killed and injured people since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

More than 600 Russian civilians have been killed in Ukrainian attacks across Russia and annexed Crimea since February 2022, according to authorities.

Nearly half of them were killed during Ukraine’s nine-month partial occupation of the Kursk region, Khinshtein said in late April after Moscow declared the region’s full liberation from Ukrainian troops.

