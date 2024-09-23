At least 56 people from southwestern Russia’s Kursk region have been killed and 770 are still missing since Ukraine launched its surprise incursion early last month, Russian officials said Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy for “crimes of the Kyiv regime,” Rodion Miroshnik, said another 266 people, including 11 children, were injured during the attacks between early August and the end of last week.

“This is only a fraction of what we know for sure,” Miroshnik said at a press conference, as quoted by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi told Reuters that Kyiv follows international humanitarian law and does not target civilians. He also said that Russia’s claims cannot be independently verified due to the lack of access granted to international organizations.