Elderly Man Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Region Recreational Center

A 64-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a Ukrainian missile strike on a recreational center in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region, authorities said Monday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein published video and photos of a burning building in the village of Prigorodnaya Slobodka, located around 75 kilometers (46 miles) north of Ukraine’s Sumy region.

“One civilian died near a burning car,” Khinshtein said in the video on his Telegram channel.

He said two women were hospitalized with concussions. Three men — the recreational center’s head of maintenance and two security guards — suffered from shrapnel wounds and bone fractures.