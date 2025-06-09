Elderly Man Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Region Recreational Center

A 64-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a Ukrainian missile strike on a recreational center in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region, authorities said Monday.
Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein published video and photos of a burning building in the village of Prigorodnaya Slobodka, located around 75 kilometers (46 miles) north of Ukraine’s Sumy region.
“One civilian died near a burning car,” Khinshtein said in the video on his Telegram channel.
He said two women were hospitalized with concussions. Three men — the recreational center’s head of maintenance and two security guards — suffered from shrapnel wounds and bone fractures.
Khinshtein said the missile strike damaged the building’s roof, facade and windows. Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze that spread across 400 square meters (4,300 square feet).
Civilians in the border areas of both Russia and Ukraine have frequently been killed in drone and artillery attacks since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
At least 621 Russian civilians have been killed in Ukrainian attacks across Russia and annexed Crimea since February 2022, according to authorities.
By comparison, the United Nations estimates that more than 13,100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Putin ordered troops across the border over three years ago.
