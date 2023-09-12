Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

Two Ukrainian drones attacked a town in western Russia’s Kursk region overnight, the regional governor said early Tuesday.

“An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone in Rylsk,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit had initially reported late Monday.

Two buildings had their facades damaged and windows were blown out as a result of the attack, he said on the messaging app Telegram.

The town of Rylsk is located around 25 kilometers from Russia's border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Around midnight Tuesday, Starovoit said a second drone strike targeted the same town, damaging a roof and blowing out several windows.

No casualties were reported in either of the two attacks.

Russia has faced mounting waves of drone strikes since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive to reclaim occupied territories this summer.

Russia’s regional officials have sought to downplay the significance of the cross-border attacks.